10 years of Live & Local in Lincolnshire

Old Spot - Appalachian Fiddle and Banjo Duo

Ten years ago, Live & Local’s rural Community Touring Scheme expanded into Lincolnshire, delivering high-quality live shows by professional performing artists and companies.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a proud milestone for the arts organisation, which has delivered over 750 live shows over the last decade as the popular scheme has spread across the county.

Running for 35 years, Live & Local is a not-for-profit National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) based in Warwick, which works with a network of over 300 village halls, community networks and voluntary groups across the Midlands (which also includes Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire). With funding from Arts Council England and various local authorities across the Midlands, it provides a range of support for arts activities that keep people in touch with their communities and enhance their quality of life.

A proper Night Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AWOL - Rob Gee

Though it’s certainly not new (rural touring has been around since the Middle Ages!), it is often described as the arts sector’s “best kept secret”, while The Guardian newspaper heaped praise on the sector when it said, “Rural touring is where the liveliest gigs happen and where the warmest friendships are made.”

Essentially, Live & Local’s scheme offers rural populations in Lincolnshire and the wider Midlands a proper night out without having to travel very far.

Delivering quality live arts to the doorstep is the beating heart of the scheme. For rural communities, access to the arts can be severely limited. There are many factors that can prevent these communities from accessing the arts. For example, distance from the nearest arts centre or theatre is a barrier as well as poor transport links, low income and digital exclusion.

How Does it Work?

Learning to Fly - James Rowland Touring

Chris Davis, Live & Local’s Engagement Manager explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We curate a menu of shows ranging from music, drama, comedy-theatre, dance, storytelling, puppetry and more and present them to our promoter network, who then examine all the information available to select their own schedule of shows at their village halls. We make sure that the shows we offer are suited to rural touring. For example, our shows need to be flexible, often specially conceived or adapted to be performed in small spaces. Our shows are always professional, diverse and of the highest standard. The shows on our scheme are as professional as what you would find at an arts centre or theatre in any city or town. They’re just designed to work in smaller spaces.”

Volunteering Is Key

Led by Executive Director, John Laidlaw, who was awarded an MBE in 2019 for service to the arts, the team at Live & Local are a friendly, passionate and dedicated bunch, some of whom are arts practitioners themselves or have invaluable arts and community development backgrounds. However, rural touring is only made possible by an army of volunteers up and down the country. These volunteers form a promoter group, who work together to select and host the shows in their village halls.

Kristie Naimo, Live & Local’s Company Manager adds:

“Our volunteers all have different backgrounds but commonly, they are all extremely passionate about the arts and their communities. Without their dedication, many communities would be starved of live entertainment, arts and culture.”

Finding Artists through DART

Over the last 10 years, Live & Local have enabled over 230 unique companies to perform throughout Lincolnshire. One of the things that sets Live & Local apart from other schemes is its DART initiative, aimed at supporting performing artists based in or working within the Midlands. Developing Artists for Rural Touring (DART) is a talent development programme, launched in 2013, it has since supported nearly 100 artists and companies in shaping their practice for rural touring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wilson, Artist Engagement Officer for Live & Local says:

“It’s extremely rewarding to see how successful DART has become over the years in terms of raising both awareness of rural touring to the performing sector but also of capturing the attention of artists in the region. It’s also fantastic to see so many of the artists who have participated in DART progress on to our menu.”

Live & Local’s current season runs until 1st June 2025. For full details of shows and box office information in Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties, and to subscribe to their newsletter visit liveandlocal.org.uk

Remaining Shows in Lincolnshire

Sat 5th April, 7:39pm

AWOL

Swayfield Village Hall, Corby Road, NG33 4LQ

Fri 11th April, 7:30pm

Four Hands and a Horn

Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall, Tealby, 2 Beck Hill, LN8 3XU

Fri 11th April, 7:30pm

Mettle

Caistor Town Hall, North Street, LN7 6QU

Sun 13TH April, 7:30pm

Old Spot - Appalachian Fiddle and Banjo Duo

Ropsley Village Hall, Braceby Road, NG33 4BN

Thurs 24th April, 7:3pm

Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show

Embassy Theatre, Skegness, Grand Parade, PE25 2UG

Fri 25th April, 7:30pm

Flatworld in Concert

All Saints Church, Holbeach, 5 Church Lane, PE12 7LL

Sat 26th April, 7:30pm

Behold Ye Ramblers

Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, LN2 2SS

Sat 26th April, 8pm

An Evening with the 309s

Greatford Village Hall

Carlby Road, PE9 4PR

Fri 9th May, 7:30pm

Learning to Fly

Market House, Long Sutton, Market Street, PE12 9DD

Sat 10th May, 8pm

Cri du Canard

Digby War Memorial Hall, North Street, LN4 3LY

Sun 11th May, 7pm

Cri du Canard

Barrowby Memorial Hall, High Road, NG32 1BH

Friday 23rd May, 7:30pm

Watson: The Final Problem

Glentworth Village Hall, 26 Church Street, DN21 5DE

Friday 30th May, 7:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to Survive and Thrive in an Impossible World - with a piano!

Scamblesby Village Hall, South Street, LN11 9XF

Friday 30th May, 7:30pm

Mettle

All Saints Church, Holbeach, 5 Church Lane, PE12 7LL

Sun 1st June, 2:30pm

The Witch and the Egg

Embassy Theatre, Skegness, Grand Parade, PE25 2UG

Lincolnshire Promoter Recruitment Appeal

Live & Local are currently recruiting more promoter groups in East Lindsey and North Kesteven. If you want to create a great night out on your doorstep, all you need is a community venue and some enthusiastic volunteers. Live & Local’s funding means that performances are subsidised and that there is little or no financial risk to community promoter groups. If you are interested in finding out more about bringing performances to your area, please contact [email protected]