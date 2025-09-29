1940s celebration at historic Lincolnshire Manor this weekend

From rations to revelry, “one of the best-kept secrets in Lincolnshire” will pay homage to its World War II past in spectacular style

A stunning stately home in Lincolnshire will be taking a trip back to the 1940s this weekend for an immersive two-day event.

Harlaxton Manor will host its Open House on Saturday 4th October and Sunday 5th October, bringing the sights and sounds of the 1940s to the present day for a weekend of history and entertainment. It is also a rare opportunity to explore beyond the walls of the Manor, which is typically closed to the public.

Dr Holly Carter, Dean of Harlaxton College, said: “We have long felt that Harlaxton Manor is one of the best-kept secrets in Lincolnshire and beyond, so it gives me great pride to announce our 1940s Open House.

“We’re inviting the public to join us in recognising and celebrating our rich and storied heritage, and acknowledging the role this beautiful Manor played during the Second World War.

“The Open House promises to be an exciting two days of live music, fun-filled entertainment and historical re-enactments that transport you back to the 1940s, all while soaking in the gorgeous sights of Harlaxton Manor. We hope you can join us this weekend. We are already counting down the days before those great doors open for you all!”

The event commemorates a significant time in history for the Grade-I listed estate, with Harlaxton Manor being requisitioned by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, and serving as the officers’ mess for RAF Harlaxton. It would later house a company from the 1st Airborne Division, playing a key role in the Allied Forces' effort towards victory in the mid-20th century.

To recognise this chapter in Harlaxton's history, the Manor will host a two-day event, complete with captivating re-enactments, live music and classic dance performances from Jeep Johnson, Miss Lily Lovejoy, Miss Sarah Jane

DJ: Major Swing and Kitty, and Steve Howlett as Winston Churchill.

Re-enactment groups include Civvies at War, WAFF, Shirls Girls, Opjed44, Sally Army Re-enactors, and Notts & Derby LHG.

Alongside vintage jeeps and vehicles from the era, there will also be period-themed traders to create an immersive 1940s experience, including Sweet Memories Flying Ducks Designs, Dolly Blue Vintage, St George Crafts, Grand Vintage Attic, Jacqui’s Bridal Hair, Alcie Brown’s Cupboard, Something Truly Vintage, Miss Bella’s Blooms, Robert Godfrey, Caroline McIntyre, Lady Peacock Vintage, Lilegance, Twinset & Pearls, and Mel’s Vintage Emporium.

With the Harlaxton Manor grounds typically being closed to the public, due to its present-day use as a British campus for the American University of Evansville, this event offers the public the chance to step inside the Elizabethan, Jacobean and Baroque architecture of the Manor, and explore the grounds of this jaw-dropping landmark.

The stunning stately home sets the scene for this event

Complimentary on-site parking will be available, and tickets will cost £13 for concessions, £15 for adults and £8.50 for children, with family tickets also available at a price of £40 to cover up to two adults and three children. Under 2s will be allowed entry free of charge, and only support or guide dogs are permitted. A limited number of walk-in tickets will be available, but advance booking is strongly encouraged to guarantee a space.

To book tickets, visit the Harlaxton website and click on the What’s On section, or click the following links for the relevant day you wish to attend:

Please check the manor’s website for further details.

For more information, to see pricing and book your place for the 1940s Open House, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.