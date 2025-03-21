6 things you might not know about Blackfriars Theatre
Thursday,March 27 marks World theatre Day, but what makes this theatre truly special isn’t just its history — it’s the people who bring it to life, night after night.
This World Theatre Day, the Blackfriars team are celebrating everything that makes it a home for creativity, community, and unforgettable live entertainment.
As they look back on the past six decades, they are also stepping boldly into the future.
With exciting new shows, fresh partnerships, and a brand-new leader at the helm, Blackfriars is gearing up for its next chapter. Whether you’ve laughed, cried, danced, or even taken to the stage yourself, this theatre belongs to all of us.
Think you know Blackfriars Theatre? Well, think again! Nestled in the heart of Boston, this little theatre has a big history — one that includes royalty, rebellion, and a touch of drama (both on and off stage!). Whether you're a local or visiting for the first time, here are six fascinating facts that make Blackfriars truly one of a kind…
Boston’s Oldest Drama Queen
Blackfriars Theatre isn’t just any theatre — it’s the UK’s oldest building still putting on a show. Originally a Dominican friary built in the 1200s, it’s been a place of worship, a royal pit stop, and now a stage for everything from Shakespeare to stand-up.
A Room Fit for a King (Literally)
After a massive fire in 1288, King Edward I sent oak from Sherwood Forest to rebuild the friary. Rumour has it, he slept over once the work was done — right in what’s now the Upper Bar. So next time you raise a glass in there, remember — you might be standing where a king snored.
Powered by People, Not Profit
Unlike big city theatres, Blackfriars isn’t run by suits, but by trustees, volunteers, and a small but mighty full time team. From backstage tech wizards to the legends who pour your interval pint, the place runs on passion, caffeine, and sheer determination.
A Wall with a Wild Past
The Pilgrim Fathers, en route to founding America, were banged up in Boston Guildhall in 1607 — which, fun fact, shares a wall with the stage. That very wall is now protected by law, meaning you can’t paint it, lean on it, or let the ghost of a monk rest his tea on it. A true piece of history, just chilling behind the curtains.
From Boston to the West End
The Theatre Academy isn’t just for show — these kids mean business! Putting on three full-scale musicals a year, plus an end-of-year spectacular, Blackfriars has launched many a future professional performer. The next big star? Might just be warming up in our wings right now.
Saved by the Locals, Loved by All
By the 1960s, Blackfriars was more crumbling ruins than curtain calls, but a group of theatre lovers swooped in and saved it. Thanks to their hard graft, it reopened as a theatre in 1966 — and nearly 60 years later, it’s still buzzing with live performances, music, and comedy. Proof that all the world’s a stage… especially in Boston.