70s Stars Set to Headline Beach Party

Sutton Carnival Sunday 27th July

Mablethorpe Beach Party is set to take place on Saturday 26th July.

The Annual Beach Party which celebrates the towns illuminations switch on takes place on the Central Beach and features non stop entertainment from 3pm.

This year's headliners are Showaddywaddy who have sold over 30 million records with 23 UK hits. Appearing twice during the day is Basil Brush, everybody's favourite fox with decades of appearances on TV

Also appearing during the day are The Gangsters playing 100% Ska, Madness and 2 Tone and top Abba tribute Abba Stars UK

NGD Dance will be popping onto the stage during the afternoon and the whole event concludes with a Firework Finale at 10 pm

Keeping the entertainment going with games and giveaways are local radio personality John Marshall in the evening and the afternoon section will be compered by Carl Tebbutt (this years Town Mayor and himself a former radio presenter.

Why not make a weekend of it? The Continental Market is in town for 3 days and of course the Famous Sutton Carnival takes place on Sunday 27th with this years theme being Rock and Roll. There's another Free day of entertainment starting at 11 am with live entertainment and of course the big parade in the afternoon