“A Brief History of Music” comes to Boston

The new season from Boston Concert Club kicks off on 15th October with “A Brief History of Music”, a show performed by acclaimed musicians Chris Green and Sophie Matthews looking back over 600 years of musical history in 90 minutes!

Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending up in the 20th century, and incorporating everything in between, this fun and fast-moving show will be a whistle-stop tour of Western musical history, featuring long forgotten songs and tunes (not to mention jokes!).

Chris and Sophie will paint a vibrant and vivid picture of our musical DNA, mixing the familiar and the obscure, the raucous and the reflective, the courtly and the commonplace.

The show combines the vigour of the medieval period, the musical intricacy of the Renaissance, the grandeur of the Baroque, and the pomp and bombast of Victoriana. Add to that the wit of Blackadder and ‘1066 And All That’ and the stage is set for a veritable musical feast!

Sophie Matthews and Chris Green performing “A Brief History of Music”

The evening will see Chris and Sophie perform on a bewildering array of instruments, some now rarely used, such as cittern, rauschpfeife and virginal, and they will give us a concert that will, in parts, be both poignant and entertaining.

“A Brief History of Music” uses tunes, songs and humour to take you on a musical journey and leave you wanting more.

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 15th October, starting at 7.30 p.m. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. Refreshments are served during the interval and there will be a raffle.

Tickets are £12, available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257.