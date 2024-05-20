A Roller Coaster of a Birthday: Celebrate 25 years and ride Millennium for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To commemorate a quarter-century of faithful service to Fantasy Island, you can ride for free on the Millennium roller coaster on Wednesday, 22nd May.

To celebrate 25 years since the Vekoma coaster's inaugural run, Fantasy Island is thrilled to offer free rides on the Millennium roller coaster on Wednesday, 22nd May.

The Vekoma roller coaster, Millennium’s, first run on the 22nd of May 1999 introduced the ever-popular ride in recognition of the incoming millennium (see what they did there!).

With top speeds of over 55mph and a maximum height of 150ft, Millennium has consistently been one of Fantasy Island's most popular attractions and is often dubbed the UK's "smoothest thrill ride."

The Millenium Drop

In addition to free rides on Millennium, our featured range of free entertainment, from children's character shows to live music, ensures fun for all ages.

For those wanting to experience everything Fantasy Island offers, purchasing a wristband gives you unlimited access to over thirty rides and attractions, including The Odyssey coaster, 10-pin bowling and the award-winning Lava Creek Adventure Golf.

Speaking about the celebration, James Parker, Director of Operations, said, "We're over the moon to be offering free rides on Millennium on the 22nd of May to mark its 25th anniversary.

"Over the years, the coaster has brought joy and excitement to our visitors. It continues to be one of Fantasy Island's most popular attractions."