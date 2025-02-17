A whole lotta rock coming to Boston

Calling all classic rock lovers, air guitar champions, and headbangers – Boston is about to get LOUD! If you live for the sound of wailing guitars, thundering drums, and rock anthems that stand the test of time, we’ve got TWO epic events that are guaranteed to hit the right note.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” – Savoy Cinema, Tuesday 25th February, 8pm.

Ever wondered how one of the biggest rock bands in history came to be? This fascinating documentary takes you back to the origins of Led Zeppelin, packed with rare interviews, unseen footage, and stories from the rise of rock’s biggest pioneers. A must-see for any die-hard fan.

Purple Zeppelin – Blackfriars Theatre, Saturday 1st March, 7:30pm.

Forget tribute bands – this is a full-throttle rock experience! Purple Zeppelin brings together the biggest, loudest, and most legendary hits from Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple in one electrifying night. Expect costume changes, iconic guitar solos, and an atmosphere that will transport you straight back to rock’s golden era.

Two ways to celebrate rock’s greatest icons – will you take on both?

Step 1: Witness the story behind the legends on the big screen.

Step 2: See the music come alive on stage at Blackfriars Theatre.

Step 3: Relive the best decade of rock and roll all over again!

Final tickets for Purple Zeppelin are up for grabs now! Don’t miss out – grab yours at blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk before they’re gone.

Get ready, Boston – it’s time to ROCK!