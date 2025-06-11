Access Creative College Lincoln and Lincolnshire Music Service celebrate Make Music Day 2025 with three free workshops for local young people

Access Creative College is excited to announce that it will open its doors to young musicians on 21st June for a day of free workshops. Delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Music Service, these workshops will offer entry-level and intermediate-level sessions in music production and songwriting.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event aims to nurture the musical talent of local youth and provide an engaging introduction to music-making and creative collaboration.

Attendees participating in the entry level music production workshop will get to grips with the basics of music sequencing and composition, using innovative music software, Logic Pro, and the intermediate workshop will expand prior knowledge of the subject, including developing mixing skills, and creating basic beats and chord progressions. Songwriting attendees will collaborate to develop material with a view to perform and record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both music production workshops are accepting registrations from any young musician aged 8 to 21 years old, whilst the songwriting workshop is open to anyone aged 12 to 21.

Make Music Day Workshops - 21st June at Access Creative College Lincoln's campus on Clasketgate

All workshops will be guided by the college’s industry expert tutors in Access Creative College Lincoln’s bespoke music facilities. The workshops are being run as part of Make Music Day, an annual day of celebrating music-making in communities around the world.

“Music has always been really important to us. It’s where our roots are, and now more than ever, young musicians need help to build the foundations of their careers. Make Music Day, a day when music-making is celebrated around the world, is a perfect opportunity to launch our workshops and kick off a new generation of music creators.” - Dan Swinburne, Head of Campus, Access Creative College Lincoln.

To further celebrate Make Music Day, Access students will be out in Lincoln city centre, performing for locals. Local musicians are also invited to perform.

Places for the workshops can be booked on the Lincolnshire Music Service website.

And for more on music courses at Access, visit their website.