Active Lincolnshire reveals its winners from the 20th Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards

Magna Vitae's Ageless & Agile Project, winner of the Impact on Health Awards at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Active Lincolnshire is excited to present the winners of its annual Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 7th November, the biggest and brightest stars championing physical activity and sport across Lincolnshire were celebrated at a glittering awards ceremony.

Organised by Active Lincolnshire, the 20th-anniversary edition of the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards took place at the Engine Shed in Lincoln, bringing together an audience of around 300 passionate and inspiring individuals and organisations to honour the incredible contribution of 33 award finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards were hosted by Freya Colbert, Grantham-born World Champion and Olympic swimmer and BBC Lincolnshire presenter and sports journalist Rob Makepeace. The duo expertly shared the heart-warming and moving stories and successes of Active Lincolnshire’s finalists, before revealing the 11 winners for 2024.

The Chairman of Skegness Swimming Club picks up the Unsung Hero Award on behalf of winner Charles Rogers.

The celebratory mood was amplified by stunning performances from a range of talented local groups. These included: last year’s Inclusion and Diversity Winner, Royal Vulcan’s Cheer and Dance; The Hub Dance Team’s, Unify Dance group; an aerial dance display from Lauren Williams, Firefly; Irish dancing from Conroy Irish Dance Academy and singing from Lincolnshire Vocal Academy.

The 2024 Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Award Winners:

Active Achievement Award, sponsored by Skegness Gateway - Ruby Fox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For showing incredible dedication to becoming a coach from a young age, to achieve her goal of supporting young people to be active and enjoy sport.

Ruby Fox, collects the Active Achievement Award at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Active Change Award, sponsored by Lincolnshire Community Foundation - Ellie Andrew

For making a remarkable, positive transformation in her life, improving her mental and physical health, by participating in wheelchair basketball.

Active Club Award, Supported by Active Lincolnshire - Boston Bluetits

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For creating a supportive community of like-minded people to enjoy free opportunities to swim outdoors in nature throughout the year.

Fosse Way Academy winner of the Postive Experiences for Children & Young People award at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Active Event Award, sponsored by the University of Lincoln, Lincoln International Business School - Inspire+, Mini Olympics

For inspiring school children across South Kesteven to be more active by participating in this large-scale, fun and inclusive event.

Active Workplace Award, sponsored by The Engine Shed - Neonatal Unit at Lincoln County Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the way the staff team have come together to take part in a variety of physical challenges and initiatives, creating a sense of camaraderie which has boosted physical and mental well-being.

Ellie Andrew, collects the Active Change Award at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Active Youth Champion Award, supported by Let’s Move Lincolnshire - Ryan Pick

For being an inspirational young role model who has dedicated his own time to help support more children and young people to enjoy football.

Impact On Health Award, sponsored by Chestnut Homes - Magna Vitae's Ageless & Agile Project

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For creating a structured programme to support older people in East Lindsey to live their best lives, improving their health and well-being.

Inclusion & Diversity Award, sponsored by England Golf - Cherry Judo Club

For the club's commitment to inclusion, and the work they are doing to make meaningful adjustments to break down barriers to accessing judo.

Boston Bluetits collect the Active Club Award at the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards.

Outstanding Service to Sport & Physical Activity Award, sponsored by PING - Dan Hone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For creating opportunities for thousands of children and young people in Lincoln to be active and creating a safe environment for them to participate.

Positive Experiences for Children & Young People Award, sponsored by Lincoln College - Fosse Way Academy

For providing pupils with access to a range of sporting opportunities, widening their offer beyond the national curriculum, and giving every student the opportunity to represent the school at least once.

Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Better - Charles Rogers (Skegness Swimming Club)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the dedication and commitment he has shown as volunteer head coach at Skegness Swimming Club, supporting and inspiring swimmers to achieve their personal goals.

A Special Recognition Award was also presented on the night, awarded to the outgoing Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council, Ian Fytche. The award was an opportunity to recognise a lifetime of service to sport and physical activity, and thank Ian Fytche for the work he has done to promote and support a healthier, more active lifestyle for people across Lincolnshire.

Highlighting the transformative impact that physical activity has on people’s lives, this year’s celebration showcased the diversity of projects, activities, and achievements taking place right here in Lincolnshire, alongside the inspirational work and moving personal stories of our winners and finalists across every award category.

Emma Tatlow, CEO of Active Lincolnshire, said: “The awards evening was truly special; a fantastic celebration of 20 years of Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards. The finalists and winners have once again shown the remarkable power of sport and physical activity to positively transform lives and impact communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the last two decades, the awards have been a highlight of the Lincolnshire sport and physical activity calendar; they have not only recognised excellence but have also fostered a sense of community, encouraging individuals to pursue their passions and strive for greatness. We are proud to have this opportunity to shine a spotlight on the achievements and commitment of individuals, organisations, clubs and businesses who, through sport and physical activity, are improving the health and wellbeing of Lincolnshire residents.

“A huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists - each of them should feel immensely proud of their exceptional achievements and the work they are doing to improve lives across the county. We’d also like to say thank you to our award sponsors, without whose support this community celebration would not be possible.”

Returning judge, Zara McArdle, EDI specialist, and Head of Criminal Justice, Prosecutions and Custody at Lincolnshire Police added: “As a returning judge, for the 20th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Sport & Physical Activity Awards, I’m deeply honoured to once again have had the opportunity to celebrate the incredible individuals championing inclusivity and accessibility in sport and physical activity across the county. This year’s nominees all have an extraordinary dedication to breaking down barriers and creating accessible opportunities for all. Their commitment to promoting and enabling participation for everyone is truly inspiring.

“It was a privilege to be able to read through all the nominations and, despite it being incredibly difficult because of the calibre of each of the nominees, it is fantastic to recognise the achievement and efforts of the amazing volunteers, individuals and organisations, who give their time, energy and passion. Their work is a testament to the power of inclusivity and each and every nominee is making a lasting impact and difference in our community. Once again, congratulations to everyone recognised at the awards last night and thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate them.”