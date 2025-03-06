Adventure Cinema returns for 2025 with over 300 open-air cinema shows across the UK

Outdoor screening

Returning on Friday 23rd May, with its most spectacular season ever, Adventure Cinema, in partnership with Ring, will visit more than 60 enchanting destinations nationwide, with stunning new venues for 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From heart-warming family favourites to sing-a-long classics, adventure-packed blockbusters, and live concert screenings, there’s something for everyone.

For those who love belting out show tunes, special Sing-A-Long screenings of Wicked, The Greatest Showman and Grease are sure to bring audiences together for an unforgettable feel-good night. At a select number of locations, fans of musicals can expect an elevated experience to witness a Queen Spectacular of Bohemian Rhapsody with a classic Queen concert in tow, and an ABBA-solutely fabulous double bill of Mamma Mia! Plus an ABBA Disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who love a feel-good film, or who are looking to entertain the whole family, there will be screenings of Disney favourites Moana 2 and The Lion King, along with Harry Potter, Shrek, The Gruffalo and more. Perfect for evenings with friends, everyone can enjoy taking a trip down memory lane to laugh, cry - and cry with laughter, with screenings of the most iconic rom-coms of all time, including Bridget Jones, Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing.

With more stunning venues than ever before, brand new destinations for 2025 include London’s iconic Kew Gardens, Alnwick Castle, Stourhead House, Westonbirt National Arboretum, Leeds Castle, Lincoln Castle, Cardiff Castle, Harewood House, Wollaton Hall, Knebworth House and Bolesworth Castle. With national parks, castles, stately homes and countless heritage sites, the 2025 Adventure Cinema tour is set to be the most memorable yet.

Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of on-site food and drink options, so guests can relax and sit back with delicious snacks to enjoy during the show.

Adventure Cinema are thrilled to welcome back Ring as headline partner for 2025. Known for creating innovative ways to help people stay connected to what matters most, Ring will offer attendees exciting prizes throughout this season's events.

Tickets for Adventure Cinema start from £9.50 + Booking fee and are available from Thursday 27th February: www.adventurecinema.co.uk