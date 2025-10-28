Alex James' Britpop Classical to include Lincoln date on debut UK tour

Alex James

After a spectacular world premiere that closed this summer’s Big Feastival in front of more than 20,000 fans, Alex James’ Britpop Classical will hit the road for its first ever UK tour next year including a date at Lincoln Castle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra, this one-of-a-kind live experience will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Thursday June 18.

Tickets go on general sale at midday Friday via lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Alex James' Britpop Classical

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Alex James said: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical transforms familiar anthems into something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant – an unforgettable night for both original fans and new generations alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music and Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Alex James’ Britpop Classical joins Paul Weller, Madness, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle 2026. The series is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “This is a hugely exciting announcement for Lincoln. Britpop Classical was a huge hit at Feastival this summer so we are thrilled that not only is it going on tour, but that we are able to bring that very first tour to the wonderful setting of Lincoln Castle.

“In a true celebration of the music of Britpop this will be an incredible night and one that I am sure will live long in the memory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We’re thrilled that Blur legend, Alex James, has chosen Lincoln Castle as one of the venues for his first ever Britpop Classical tour.

"At this special concert visitors can look forward to a jam-packed set full of all their favourite Brit pop anthems – from Blur and Oasis to Pulp and beyond – all performed with a live orchestra!

“The chance to sing along to the most iconic songs of the nineties as the sun goes down at one of the most incredible historic venues in the country will be an unforgettable experience."