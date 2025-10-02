An Evening of live folk and americana music at Alford Corn Exchange

Folk duo Elizabeth&Jameson visit Alford as part of UK tour.

An evening of live folk and americana music is to take place at Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday 25th October.

Headlined by the 'joyous sounds' folk of duo Elizabeth&Jameson, who are touring extensively throughout the UK in support of their new album 'Way Out West'.

Also on the bill are London-based indie/folk duo Roswell Road, and Nottinghamshire-based singer-songwriter E.R. Thorpe. Making it a great night of live music.

Elizabeth&Jameson headlining at Alford Corn Exchangeplaceholder image
Elizabeth&Jameson headlining at Alford Corn Exchange

Doors open at 7pm. The event is free entry, with give what you can donations - the money donated will then be split between Alford Hub, Alford Town Promotions and to help cover event costs.

To reserve a seat, please email; [email protected]

