An Evening of live folk and americana music at Alford Corn Exchange

Folk duo Elizabeth&Jameson visit Alford as part of UK tour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An evening of live folk and americana music is to take place at Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday 25th October.

Headlined by the 'joyous sounds' folk of duo Elizabeth&Jameson, who are touring extensively throughout the UK in support of their new album 'Way Out West'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the bill are London-based indie/folk duo Roswell Road, and Nottinghamshire-based singer-songwriter E.R. Thorpe. Making it a great night of live music.

Elizabeth&Jameson headlining at Alford Corn Exchange

Doors open at 7pm. The event is free entry, with give what you can donations - the money donated will then be split between Alford Hub, Alford Town Promotions and to help cover event costs.

To reserve a seat, please email; [email protected]