An unforgettable journey of love and loss comes to the Riverhead Theatre this October

This October, the Louth Playgoers invites you to experience a profound exploration of love, loss, and resilience in the critically acclaimed play Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough by Cordelia O’Neill. Running from October 7th to 12th, 2024, this poignant production will leave audiences deeply moved and inspired.

Currently in the UK, 13 families a day suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby before, during or shortly after birth. That’s around 4,500 babies a year. And at least 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. These numbers are shocking and show the scale of the problem. The Louth Playgoers October show aims to shine a spotlight on this topic through the medium of theatre.

Directed by Jamie Harris and assisted by Sarah Elliott, this thought-provoking play takes us into the lives of Alex and Rupert, an unconventional couple whose relationship begins with a chance encounter on the London Underground. What starts with playful banter over baby names and nursery colours quickly turns into a heart-wrenching story of tragedy and survival. When their world is shattered by an unimaginable loss, Alex and Rupert must navigate the turbulent waters of grief, searching for a way to move forward, to stay together, and to keep their love alive.

Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough isn’t just a tale of sorrow—it’s a narrative of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds that tie us together even in the darkest times. Cordelia O’Neill masterfully weaves humour into the fabric of the play, finding light in the most unexpected places, and showing us that even in the depths of despair, there is room for laughter and life.

First presented by Small Things Theatre at the Southwark Playhouse in London, this two-hander play (note: this production has an alternative female actor each night) garnered critical acclaim and won the Best New Play award at the 2022 Offies. O’Neill’s powerful writing offers a raw and unflinching look at the complexities of grief, as she explains: “I wanted to tell a story that you couldn't forget. I wanted to expose the grief and the pain and how you continue your life without ever really knowing why your baby doesn't walk beside you… Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough is a hard play, but it's also a fun play and at the heart is hope at the heart is hope.”

Event Details:

Dates: October 7th – 12th, 2024

October 7th – 12th, 2024 Ticket Prices: £12 | £10.50 TheatreCard | £6 Under 18’s

Ticket Information:

Online: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

www.louthriverheadtheatre.com Phone: Box Office at 01507 600350 (open Mon-Sat 10am-1pm)

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this compelling and uplifting drama at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough is not just a play; it’s an experience that will touch your heart, challenge your perceptions, and stay with you long after the curtain falls. Secure your tickets now for a theatrical journey that promises to be both emotionally resonant and unforgettable.

The production will be supported by Grimsby and Cleethorpes SANDS, who will also be present at all of the performances to support any audience members who should need it.