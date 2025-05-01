Anita Harris and Freddie Davies bring a sparkle of showbiz to Boston this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready, Boston – a pair of true British showbiz legends are heading to Blackfriars Theatre for a Sunday afternoon of music, laughter, and nostalgic magic.

On Sunday 25th May at 2.30pm, the glamorous and much-loved Anita Harris will be joined by comedy icon Freddie “Parrotface” Davies for A Musical Story, a one-of-a-kind show packed with sparkling anecdotes, treasured TV and film clips, and timeless songs.

From her dazzling appearances in Carry On films to her unforgettable stage career, Anita Harris remains one of the country’s most enduring stars. Now, she shares the spotlight with Freddie, whose warmth and wit have made him a household name for generations.

This uplifting afternoon promises stories from the golden age of entertainment, unforgettable tunes, and a whole lot of charm, all set in the heart of Boston’s historic theatre.

Anita Harris and Freddie Davis are headed to Blackfriars Theatre this May.

And the best bit? It’s a Sunday matinee, so you can enjoy the show without the usual weekend rush, plus plenty of parking nearby makes it a breeze.

Got friends who’d love it too? We’re offering great deals on group bookings for 6 or more for this event, just call the Box Office on 01205 363108 to find out more.

Tickets are available now at www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this sparkling slice of British theatre – it’s a rare chance to see two greats share the stage in style.