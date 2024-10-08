Ann Dale brings half term treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Ann Dale as a bewitching mad scientist when she swoops into Louth, Market Rasen and Gainsborough Libraries, this half term.

Ann will be back by popular demand to create some seasonal chaos and magic. Experience one of Ann’s Hogwarts Potion Classes at Louth on Tuesday 22nd October from 2.00pm – 4.00pm. Professor Dumbledore will also be on hand to escort you around the Great Hall and help you to explore the places where Magical Creatures hide.

Booking is essential for this free event so go to the top of the class and get your name down.

Her next stop will be Market Rasen on Wednesday 23rd October 2.00pm - 3.00pm when you could make Fizzy Lava Lamps and Floating Ghosts. Why not make a Skeleton Dance and create Halloween Spooky Shadows.

Ann Dale

Booking is essential for this free event too, so be sure to get your name on the list.

The last port of call for Ann will be Gainsborough Library on Friday 25th October 10.30am-11.30am. Ann will be cooking up more Harry Potter Potions, elixirs and brews. There will be spooky bubbles and Polyjuice galore.

Drop in to this free event. Dressing up is optional for all the venues.

Karen Waring the Library Manager at Louth Library said: 'Ann has worked in an educational background for most of her career teaching science and after the publication of her book Spike, Super Scientific Spider Investigates she wanted to spread the word of how exciting science can be. This has led her to help some Lincolnshire Libraries enhance their activities during the holidays. Join us if you can and treat yourself this half term.'