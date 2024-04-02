Annual car show returns to Stickney for 2024
Mablethorpe and District Motor Club hosted the first annual Grand Motorbilia car show last year at Stickney Autojumble venue and welcomed over 200 cars of all types including classic, retro, military, commercial, rally prepped, American, supercar vehicles and many more, with entertainment, refreshments (hot and cold food and drinks) and an auto-jumble.
As our first year hosting this event, it was very successful with hundreds of people attending throughout the day, so we are expecting even more cars and attractions this year.
In 2024, the event will be taking place on Sunday 14th July at Stickney Autojumble venue with free entry for pre-booked display vehicles. Trophies will be awarded to the best vehicle attending in various categories (last year, this included "Stand Out Modified Car", "Wildest Hot Rod 'N Custom", "Truck of Yesteryear", and "Car that Dad Had").
We are expecting even more trade and entertainment stands, above and beyond those attending last year which included classic motorsport memorabilia, bouncy castles, drone hire, aviation memorabilia display, Boston Bowl and Corten Miller.
All visitors are welcome and with under 16's going free, it is truly a fun day out for all the family (£5pp cash entry on the gate).
We look forward to welcoming everyone to another fun-filled day at Stickney Autojumble venue on Sunday 14th July 2024 for the Grand Motorbilia car show.