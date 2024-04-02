Annual car show returns to Stickney for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mablethorpe and District Motor Club hosted the first annual Grand Motorbilia car show last year at Stickney Autojumble venue and welcomed over 200 cars of all types including classic, retro, military, commercial, rally prepped, American, supercar vehicles and many more, with entertainment, refreshments (hot and cold food and drinks) and an auto-jumble.

As our first year hosting this event, it was very successful with hundreds of people attending throughout the day, so we are expecting even more cars and attractions this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, the event will be taking place on Sunday 14th July at Stickney Autojumble venue with free entry for pre-booked display vehicles. Trophies will be awarded to the best vehicle attending in various categories (last year, this included "Stand Out Modified Car", "Wildest Hot Rod 'N Custom", "Truck of Yesteryear", and "Car that Dad Had").

Event flyer

We are expecting even more trade and entertainment stands, above and beyond those attending last year which included classic motorsport memorabilia, bouncy castles, drone hire, aviation memorabilia display, Boston Bowl and Corten Miller.

All visitors are welcome and with under 16's going free, it is truly a fun day out for all the family (£5pp cash entry on the gate).