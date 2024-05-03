Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DGR unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Research and men’s mental health. Started in 2012 it has taken place in 121 countries, involved 500,000 riders and raised $45 million. The DGR is a proud supporter of the Movember charity.

In recent years Lincolnshire became involved and interest has continued to grow. In 2013 we had 58 registered riders and raising over £8,000. To date for 2024 we have 73 riders registered and over £6,500 raised, well towards our aim of £10,000.

The ride has the theme of riders being dressed in a dapper fashion riding classic and vintage styled motorcycles, ladies are most certainly invited too. With King Charles recently having been diagnosed prostate cancer and the whole issue of encouraging men to get checked, as well as talking about their mental health, the rides will help to raise the profile with the public even more.

The more publicity we receive the more likely more lives will be saved through spreading the word in a fun and involving way!

For more information about this amazing event please have a look at the DGR website www.gentlemansride.com Please contact myself for details regarding our Lincolnshire event, thank you for your time.

Roland Johns DGR Lincolnshire Host 07943 812324 [email protected]