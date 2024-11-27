Are you and your pooch ready to meet Santa Paws this Sunday?

With only days to go before the highly anticipated first-ever Santa Paws event in the area, Jerry Green Dog Rescue is excited to announce that a few last-minute slots are still available for local dog lovers and their pups.

Set to take place at our North Lincolnshire site in Broughton, this festive celebration promises Christmas joy for pets and their owners, with all proceeds going toward helping dogs in need.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to bring your dog to meet Santa Paws and capture an unforgettable festive photo! Each pup will receive a Christmas present, and owners can keep a beautiful digital memento of their dog’s encounter with Santa Paws himself.

In addition to meeting Santa Paws, guests can enjoy delicious seasonal treats and warm drinks, setting the scene for a cosy and fun-filled outing. Christina Mariott, CEO of Jerry Green Dog Rescue says, “There’s no better way to start the festive season than with a little festive magic for our dogs, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming local dogs and owners to join us. Santa Paws isn’t just about celebrating; it’s about helping dogs in need. Each ticket brings us one step closer to providing more rescues with safe, loving homes."

Jerry Green Dog Rescue North Lincolnshire Santa PawsJerry Green Dog Rescue North Lincolnshire Santa Paws
Tickets are just £7 per dog, which includes the digital photo with Santa Paws and a Christmas present for each four-legged friend. Limited slots are still available, so this is the last chance for those interested to secure their spot in this special holiday event.

The Jerry Green Dog Rescue team are eagerly preparing for the arrival of local dogs and their families, and are looking forward to celebrating the Christmas season with the community. This Santa Paws event not only promises festive magic but also helps the Charity to fund ongoing rescue, rehoming, and care services for dogs in need.

The excitement is building, and the Charity expect these last few slots to fill quickly! Book your tickets here: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/event/north-lincolnshire-santa-paws/

