Army Benevolent Fund Band concert Lincoln Cathedral Friday 17th October 19.30hrs

The Army Benevolent Fund Concert

The Lincolnshire branch of the ABF have held a band concert performed by one of the six Household Division bands in Lincoln Cathedral or St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, for the last twenty years. This year the concert will be back in Lincoln Cathedral after a two-year break.For the second year running we are fortunate to have the Band of the Welsh Guards lead by their Director of Music, Major Matt Simons, who was born and bred in Lincoln, and will be performing on the concert stage in his hometown for the first time in his career.

The concert will take place on Friday 17th October at 7.30pm in Lincoln Cathedral and will last approximately ninety minutes with an interval. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ABFconcertlincoln starting from £20. The theme of the concert as produced by the Director of Music is a musical celebration reflecting the Heritage of Lincolnshire, of both its history and its famous connections. The aim of the concert is to raise funds for the ABF which helps soldiers and their families both past and present.

The ABF is there to support the Army family with the commitment to be there for soldiers for life. www.armybenevolentfund.org