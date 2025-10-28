Residents and visitors alike are invited to a vibrant evening of art and inspiration at the Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle on Saturday, November 1, from 6pm to 8pm.

The event marks the official launch of the Art Aspirations Exhibition, a showcase of creative placemaking and community-led artwork from six Lincolnshire market towns: Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, Wainfleet, Wragby, and Alford.

This free event promises an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, with refreshments available and opportunities to meet the artists behind the work. Attendees will be able to explore a diverse range of artistic outcomes from the summer-long Art Aspirations programme, which brought together local residents, artists, and organisations to celebrate place through imaginative expression and storytelling.

The exhibition features a rich tapestry of creative projects, each reflecting the unique character and spirit of its town. Highlights include:

The Horncastle Mosaic , a collaborative piece by Rachael Clark-Harris with assistance from Nils Wilkinson, currently on display at the Joseph Banks Centre.

The Wragby Meeting Tent , a textile installation led by artist Harriet Shonfeld, designed to evoke themes of gathering and shared heritage.

An original song for Alford , composed by SoundLincs in partnership with Ian Enright, capturing the town's stories through music.

Sgraffito tiles from Louth , created during hands-on workshops led by ceramicist Ruth Stanley, showcasing local creativity in clay.

, created during hands-on workshops led by ceramicist Ruth Stanley, showcasing local creativity in clay. Insights from Wainfleet, where artist Emma Chippendale will be present to discuss her residency and the inspirations behind her work.

The Art Aspirations programme has been a celebration of Lincolnshire’s rich cultural landscape, encouraging participation, dialogue, and pride in local identity. The exhibition launch offers a chance to reflect on the power of art to bring people together and to see how creativity can transform public spaces and foster community connection.

All are welcome to attend this special evening. Whether you're an art enthusiast, a curious local, or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend your Saturday night, the Art Aspirations Exhibition promises to be a memorable experience.