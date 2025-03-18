Art Inspired by Nature exhibition at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre

By Emma Blaik
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST
Art by Diane Brookes.placeholder image
Art by Diane Brookes.
Art Inspired By Nature is a new exhibition by Diane Brookes, coming to Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre.

Diane is a well-known artist who has exhibited in various galleries around England and Scotland.

The exhibition shows pictures worked in different mediums including acrylic, pencil, oils, pastels and watercolours.

Diane’s work is inspired by nature, particularly animals in the wild, and of the power of coastal waters. She has lived by the sea all her life and is still amazed by this force of nature and its beauty.

Her work will be on display from Wednesday April 30 to Monday June 9. You can also join a ‘Meet the Artist’ preview event on Tuesday April 29, from 6-8pm.

