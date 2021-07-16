Agreement reached on future of Usher Gallery

The Collection's website.

The County Council and the City of Lincoln Council reached an agreement which results in Lincolnshire County Council continuing to lease the Usher Gallery from City of Lincoln Council with its contents, both in the gallery and in storage, in the care of the county council.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: "We're pleased we could reach a sensible agreement.

"As a result of the new arrangement, as well as continuing to run the Usher Gallery as an art gallery, we're now able to use the space more flexibly, and will also host ceremonies, educational workshops and allow private hire. It will be a much improved solution – bringing more visitors to the site, for more reasons and more often.

"We both acknowledged the challenges, but we're comfortable we've found a way forward, enabling us to collectively honour the wishes of James Usher, and also the residents of the county.

"Together, we are creating a modern agreement to ensure our heritage can be fit for the future ."

The two authorities will also work together to explore external funding bids to invest in transforming both The Collection building and Usher Gallery and, in doing so, create a sense of one location across the two sites.

Councillor Ric Metcalfe, Leader at City of Lincoln Council, said: “Our conversations in recent weeks have proved to be very positive. I am confident that we have reached an agreement on the best way forward, which remains true to the bequest of James Usher.

"We have achieved a very positive outcome that is beneficial to both sides as well as being a positive for the city’s heritage."

Lord Cormack, Chairman of the Historic Lincoln Trust and a Trustee of the Usher Gallery Trust, has welcomed the agreement between the County and City Councils on the future of the Usher Gallery.