The Annual Summer Open Exhibition at NTKO Art Gallery will run from Friday 12 to 26 August, and will feature works by modern contemporary and urban artists from across the UK, including WY Artist Mouse and Broken Thugzclub, both from Yorkshire), London’s David Perry, and Louth’s own HeroShark.

The two-week showcase will offer artists a chance to display their latest pieces, and for aspiring collectors, the opportunity to discover the latest newly discovered talents.

A special private preview evening will be held on Friday, with doors opening at 7pm for early exhibition viewing, and then from 8.30pm the lights will go down for another DJ set from Louth's favourite adopted son, DJ Eric Edmonds AKA Spaceboy EQ, one of his final gigs before he returns to Miami.

A licenced bar will also run on the night.

To apply to showcase your artwork in this exhibition, you can email photographic examples of your work, along with dimensions and prices, to [email protected]

Original art, limited edition signed prints, jewellery, quirky handmade gifts that fit in with the ethos and image of the gallery, taxidermy, sculptures and illuminated works will all be accepted.

NTKO Gallery was opened in March 2022 by Dale Tyler-Lodge and Matt Lodge to give artists that haven’t been accepted at other galleries for being too out of the ordinary somewhere to display their art.