The tenth anniversary of Oxcombe Pottery in Horncastle is to be marked by the return of its popular art and ceramics exhibition this weekend.

It was back in 2014 when founder Susanna Gorst launched Oxcombe by converting a disused tractor barn into a ceramics education space.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, adding three more studios and establishing itself as a creative hub for pottery, fine arts, workshops and events, all within the tranquil and evocative surroundings of gardens and a working farm.

Over the decade, the hub has supported hundreds of talented people, and the latest exhibition, on Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22), is an opportunity for invited artists and makers to present their work for sale in Oxcombe’s four rural gallery spaces.

A scene from Oxcombe's exhibition last year (PHOTO BY: Andy Weekes).

The weekend will also see the launch of a new, permanent display area, The Makers Gallery, which will offer an ever-changing exhibition of work created on site.

Owner Susanna said: “I can’t quite believe we’ve reached ten years at Oxcombe.

"We are so delighted that people continue to join us to develop their pottery and art skills, enabling us to continue to invest in resources and opportunities that make this corner of the Lincolnshire Wolds a creative destination. We’re looking forward to celebrating with our visitors this weekend.”

Visitors will discover hand-made ceramics ranging from tableware to sculpture, and fine art and printmaking in diverse media.

Some of the hard-working staff at Oxcombe Pottery in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Andy Weekes).

As well as Susanna herself, contributors include: Laura Andrew, Rachel Ashworth-Jerem, Kate Boulton, Penny Briggs, Sue Bush, Helen Clarke, Stephanie Coggan, Mike Coupland, Liz Coxe, Jules Finley, Ian Fisher, Su France, Nicolla Gibson, Carly Gilliatt, Rebecca Harrison, Denise Hawthorne, Julie Holmes, Nicki Jarvis, Lucille Middleton, Jess Morris, Sophie Olivant, Joanna Pass, Ruth Stanley, Louise Tyler, Marcelle Todd and Alison Walker.

Susanna added: “The Oxcombe Range will also feature at the event. Created by resident potter and tutor Sophie Olivant, the Range is celebrating a highly successful first year, and is now stocked in Cornwall and Lincolnshire outlets as well as being sold at select market events.

“This highly useable tableware is glazed with materials sourced from the Oxcombe estate, making each piece unique as well as beautiful.”

Light refreshments will be available at this weekend’s event. Admission costs £1.50 per person, while under-18s go free.