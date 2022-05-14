Art show for aircraft hangar at Metheringham Airfield

Exhibition organiser, Kate Sell of Harmston with her mosaic.

Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, based in buildings on the old RAF Metheringham site at Martin Moor began hosting its first ever art exhibition on Saturday, April 30, called Inspired By.

It will run until May 15 and feature a collection of photographs, illustrations, ceramics, glass, paintings, metal sculpture and textiles, raising funds to pay for the new hangar housing the wartime Dakota aircraft undergoing restoration, to protect it from the winter weather.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition had been delayed twice due to the Covid pandemic and includes work by artists from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Bedfordshire and Jersey.

One of the artists, Neil Gardner of Melton with his art work at the exhibition at Metheringham airfield.

The exhibition is open during normal museum hours of 11am to 4pm on Wednesdays and 11am to 5pm on weekends and Bank Holidays. The usual admission fee applies.

The museum marked the installation of a new Spitfire sculpture on Saturday, on loan from its creator, Andy Knighton.

Next in the museum’s programme of lectures during the year will be a talk on May 25 by Gp Capt (Ret'd) Barry Smith on Black Buck 5,6 & 7 the Forgotten Sorties, about the momentous plan to fly a Vulcan bombing mission during the Falklands War.