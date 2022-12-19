Businesses needed to support mental health awareness art exhibition

Businesses are needed to support a new art exhibition aiming to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

Gallery owners Dale Lodge with puppy, Ozzy, and Matt Lodge

The Unhooked Exhibition, curated and managed by Dale Tyler-Lodge, provides artists with a platform to raise awareness and understanding of issues surrounding mental health within the community.

Airing at NTKO Gallery from January 14 to 22, 2023, the exhibition features works from 15 acclaimed UK artists, including Anonymouse, Freeman, Stevexoh, Si Griffiths and Paul Kneen, and explores themes ranging from grief, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and depression.

The exhibition also aims to raise funds for Mental Health Charity MyBlackDog, a UK-based online based peer-to-peer support for people who are struggling with their mental health, aiming to raise £3,000 for the charity.

Dale said: "Mental health is a subject very close to my heart and one which inspires the works of the vast majority of our resident artists here at NTKO.”

The exhibition is also offering businesses the opportunity to donate a prize, sponsor an artist or the event as a whole, contribute towards the fundraising goal, or donate to the charity itself.

"We have already had some amazing donations including an afternoon tea at The King's Head, Louth, a night glamping at Stewton Stars, and a cocktail voucher from Blocktails,” added Dale, "If any businesses are reading this, and would like to donate a prize to our auction, we would be most grateful!"

