Children's photo contest in Sleaford

Sleaford Town Council has launched a children’s photography competition for budding young snappers.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Young photographers are being challenged to take their best shots of Sleaford.

The competition theme is Sleaford and they would like entrants to capture what they love about Sleaford, whether it is your favourite building, the wildlife on the river, green open spaces, as long as it is clear your photos are current and of our town.

There are WHSmith vouchers for 1st to 4th places to be won and your photos may end up in a calendar for 2024. Winners will be announced at the Sleaford Christmas Market.

Age categories are 7-11, 12-15 and 16-18. Maximum of two landscape photos per entrant, resolution of over 300ppi as a png or jpeg image.

Submit by November 6 ​​​​​​​​​​to enquiries@sleaf ord.gov.uk with your details and contact details of your parent/guardian

