Conference explores progression of SO Festival since its launch 16 years ago

Artists, producers, and creative practitioners living or working along the Lincolnshire coast are invited to participate in the SEAScape Conference.

Artists, producers and creatives are being invited to take part in discussions exploring how the SO Festival has evolved in Lincolnshire since its launch in 2009.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SEAScape Conference is taking place in Skegness next month as part of SO Festival 2025.

Creatives will take part in Open Space activities, along with talks and discussion sessions led by international arts professionals, sharing their experiences in developing and delivering ambitious creative projects across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the Black/North SEAS festival that took place in Skegness and Mablethorpe in 2009, which also marked the launch of the SO Festival, 16 years on SEAScape 2025 will reflect on this ambitious travelling festival and conference series.

The conference provides the opportunity for conversations about the changing international landscape, the challenges and opportunities in contemporary art production, and the vital role of creativity. Lincolnshire creatives were central to the delivery of the Black/North SEAS festival, and their contributions will be highlighted throughout the conference.

DAY 1: Black/North SEAS Project 2004-2010

The programme will open with a retrospective on the influential Black/North SEAS project (2004-2010), which brought European artworks to Skegness in 2009. Key contributors, including Chris Torch and Adam Jeanes, will reflect on the original research-led, community-embedded methodology that inspired a decade of cultural experimentation. This will be followed by an interactive Open Space session, led by Nicki Jarvis, where local voices will help shape a collaborative “needs analysis” for future cultural planning. The issues raised will feed directly into the rest of SEAScape, and participants are encouraged to join the remainder of the conference.

DAY 2: What is an Appropriate Cultural Response?

The second day, themed “What is an Appropriate Cultural Response?”, will feature presentations from local and international speakers, along with facilitated discussions. Highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A keynote by Chris Torch, Artistic Director of SEAS, followed by a community-led plenary.

A case study of inclusive theatre by Dritero Kasapi (Riksteatern, Sweden), inspired by Skegness in 2008 to create the works Fantomat and Glorious Death.

Explorations of urban identity with architect Jacek Dominiczak (Poland), comparing past and present landscapes in Skegness and beyond, based on his methodology Fast Urban Research.

Provocative panels on environmental sustainability and redefining port cities, with contributions from the Coastal Cultural Network and international partners.

DAY 3: Navigating the Future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final day will focus on the future, featuring a Youth Forum and performances by local young creatives. In a session titled “Is There Room for Us?”, young voices will challenge the gathered professionals to rethink engagement and legacy.

SEAScape at SO Festival 2025: Reimagining Coastal Culture, takes place at The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on June 11-13.