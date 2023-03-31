Easter fun for families at Boston-area nature reserve

​Families are invited to take part in some Easter-themed activities at RSPB Frampton during the school break.

Youngsters enjoyed RSPB Frampton Marsh.

The nature reserve will be running an Easter egg hunt on site from April 1-17, 10am to 4pm each day (last entry at 3pm).

The activity is suitable for children aged five to 15 and costs £3 per child (normal admission fees apply – £3 per adult, £1.50 per child, with no charge for the first child in a family and RSPB members).

Advertisement

Advertisement

All through the school break, it will also be offering a special family trail.

Measuring 1.2 miles, this will take visitors around the reserve on surfaced paths. Along the way, there will be such fun as egg-related jokes, the new Welly Splash area, and the chance to win a tasty treat.