Easter fun for families at Boston-area nature reserve

The nature reserve will be running an Easter egg hunt on site from April 1-17, 10am to 4pm each day (last entry at 3pm).
The activity is suitable for children aged five to 15 and costs £3 per child (normal admission fees apply – £3 per adult, £1.50 per child, with no charge for the first child in a family and RSPB members).
Advertisement
Advertisement
All through the school break, it will also be offering a special family trail.
Measuring 1.2 miles, this will take visitors around the reserve on surfaced paths. Along the way, there will be such fun as egg-related jokes, the new Welly Splash area, and the chance to win a tasty treat.
For more information, call 01205 724678 or by email [email protected]