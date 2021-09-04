‘Eclectic’ artist to hold exhibition at town arts venue

dav EMN-210826-122342001

Different Strokes for Different Folks will take place at the Carre Gallery, in Carre Street, from October 4-16.

It will showcase the work of Debbie Davidge.

Debbie is a self-taught artist of only a few years, working in both acrylic and watercolour.

She participates in an art group in Navenby and is currently studying with the London College of Art.

She describes her work as ‘eclectic’, saying she follows her heart when painting.

Prior to Covid-19, Debbie had exhibited three times, but has just completed a month’s solo exhibition at the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Her work has been published in art magazines and can also be seen in a local restaurant. In addition, she has supplied cards and coaster sets to Mrs Smith’s Cottage Museum, Navenby.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “Debbie believes as we are all so different in our outlooks of artworks, holidays, foods, clothes, why should art be any different – hence the title of her exhibition.

“Debbie hopes to see you as she will be, from time to time, sitting in the gallery and may even be painting, too!”

Different Strokes for Different Folks will be open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays.