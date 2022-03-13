Events kicking off in Sleaford for RiverLight festival

Don’t miss Mr & Mrs Pigeon at RiverLight Festival! Photo: Chuck Douglas EMN-221003-170610001

Taking place on Saturday, March 19, the festival has been funded by North Kesteven District Council using government grant money design to welcome shoppers and visitors back into Sleaford’s town centre and get area trading and thriving again after the restrictions and anxieties of the coronavirus pandemic.

A programme of events taking place from now until next Sunday is now available from The Hub and Sleaford Library, as well as by visiting the Hub’s website.

The RiverLight Festival is expected to bring Sleaford to life through a celebration of culture and creativity. It incorporates arts, performers, dance and music with workshops, activities and installations, guided walks, projections, theatre, pop-up stalls and circus in various locations around the town but centred on the theme of the River Slea.

OCTO by Dream Engine will be one of teh headline acts on Sunday March 19. EMN-220313-102645001

Activities happening today (Sunday) are free and drop-in unless otherwise stated.

These include Magical River Family Workshops from 10am-1pm at the Hub. These are free, drop-in activities where families can join artists Hannah Price and Ruth Burrows to help create a fantasy river installation, complete with magical ish, oversized bulrushes and colourful flowing river weeds using recycled materials

Using the creations made in the workshops, the Hub entrance will be transformed into an underwater wonderland that will follow a stream of fish to Navigation Yard where other river themed installations will be on display.

Join Slea Paddlers for a have-a-go event on the river from 10am to 3pm at Eastgate Green where you can try canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Coaches will be on hand to provide safety cover and give tips on paddling.

Visit Sleaford Navigation Trust’ stall on Eastgate Green to find out more about the River Slea, the Blue-Green project and the waterways from 10am-3pm. Visitors can also enjoy seeing boats on the river between 10.30am-3pm and they will also be raising the New Street footbridge.

Join in a drop-in workshos between 10.30am and 3pm at the Hub called The Mile of Bridges with Harriott Brand. Help artist Harriott create fabric prints of lino cut bridges which will be turned into creative bunting for the festival.

Between 11am and 3pm drop in to a stitching session with Sleaford Embroiderers at the Hub and stitch a Greeting from Sleaford. This will be going on on all week and will be at Riverside Church on Wednesday and Thursday. Your completed stitching will be part of a fabric map that will be showcased in Bristol Arcade on Saturday.

Sleaford Embroiders are sharing their ‘Views of Sleaford’ at Sleaford Library from Sunday March 13 to Saturday March 19. Their showcase of embroidered panels is inspired by a walk around Sleaford.

The library will also be showcasing the entries received to their Short Story Competition. Pop along on Saturday March 19 at 11am, when the winners of the competition will be announced.

You can see Cogglesford Mill come to life between 12 and 4pm as millers use the machinery and newly-restored waterwheel to produce traditional stone-ground flour.

Local historian Simon Pawley will be giving a 45-minute Southgate History walk at 2pm on Sunday and Monday. The walk will describe the changing uses of the landmarks, buildings and locations along Sleaford’s most important street. Meet at Sleaford Museum. Pre-booking is essential, to book your place: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hub-sleaford

The Rainbow Stars Hub, in collaboration with Lincolnshire One Venues, will be taking over the Carre Gallery from Monday to Saturday.

Look out for ‘Poems in Shops’ across the town centre all week. The poems have been written by the Hub Writers group.

There will be a Junior Creative Dance for eight to 11 year olds with Hub Dance on Monday from 4–5pm. Creative dance takes the concepts of different styles of dance, allowing dancers to create their own dance personality and choreography. Classes include guided improvisation, dance games and creative activities.

On Tuesday there is free taster workshop of Children’s Creative Dance (for five to seven years) with Hub Dance between 4.30–5.15pm. These sessions at the Hub allow children to develop their own sense and style of movement using play and creative tasks.

Wednesday sees the unveiling of mosaic making group, MosArt’s unveiling of their latest creation for the town, commissioned by the Town Council, at 11am.

A series of six new mosaics created will be unveiled with each work depicting a landmark from Sleaford’s skyline, including St Denys’ Church, the Bass Maltings, William Alvey primary school and the marketplace. It is being placed on the wall of the alley linking Southagte and Money’s Yard, known as Gladstone’s yard.

It will also be the official opening of the newly accredited Sleaford Arboretum in the town cemetery off Eastgate at 12noon, with a new Cemetery Arboretum Guide which reveals some of its history and also provides a map that helps to identify 37 varieties of trees and plants within the cemetery.

You can join in a Tea Dance with Go Dance from 2–4pm at the Hub. Dancing finishes at 3.30pm so you can enjoy tea and cake, and catch your breath. Drop-in anytime, there is no need to book.

There is a free taster workshop of Contemporary Youth Dance (11–19 years) with Hub Dance from 4–5pm. This session allows children to develop their own sense and style of movement using play and creative tasks. Dancers will develop their technical and creative skills by exploring through movement.

There are yet more events taking place later in the week too, with Wonder Walks – Professional Development Sessions on Thursday, 2 – 4pm at Billinghay.

Four new free ‘Wonder Walks’ professional development sessions tailored to Early Years staff/volunteers, and those who might want to lead walking activities with families with young children. Deepen your knowledge and understanding and explore creative ideas for walking with under fives. Led by experienced artists Jo Blaker and Emma Spencer.

You put theories into practice - finding wonder in everyday town/village settings. For more information and to book, contact [email protected]

Also on Thursday from 7–9pm at St Denys’ Church, featuring young musicians from Sleaford and surrounding areas, the LMS Sleaford Music Centre Concert will include performances from the Pop Choir, String Orchestra, Folk Rock Ensemble, Wind Band, Big Band and the Mash Up Group culminating in the ensembles combining for a Massed Music Centre Ensemble Finale. Call 01529 308 710 to book.

Join in a free guided walk and tour at 10am and 2pm to celebrate and explore the mosaics around the town. It starts at Sleaford railway station.

There will be a RiverLight Concert of Traditional and Contemporary Folk on Friday from 7-10pm at The Hub.

Tom Lane is a folk event organiser, ceilidh stalwart and radio broadcaster, and singer/songwriter. His songs are mostly about Lincolnshire.

Up and coming Grimsby-based duo Kirsty & Gary will be singing traditional and contemporary folk songs from Lincolnshire and beyond.

From the Sleaford area, Nigel & Teri specialise in entertaining audiences with their own brand of English, Irish and popular singalong chorus songs and dance tunes. Teri’s powerful vocals are accompanied by Nigel’s sensitive guitar and melodeon playing.

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter John Conolly is a Lincolnshire-based writer of ”Fiddlers’ Green”, “The Trawling Trade”, ”Punch and Judy Man” and many more classic British contemporary folk songs.

The Hub’s licensed Cafe Bar will also be open. No booking required.

There will also be lantern-making workshops all week for the RiverLight Finale at The Hub - 10am-4pm, Sunday, 10am-5pm, Monday-Saturday.

Then we have the main events taking place on Saturday March 19.

Enjoy live music and a picture show of Victorian Sleaford in ‘Music and Memories’ at Navigation House.

And don’t forget to pop into the Hub to visit three wonderful exhibitions which celebrate sustainability, diversity and craft excellence.

RiverLight Festival will take you on a journey exploring some of Sleaford’s magnificent buildings, spaces and landmarks.

In the south zone they are delighted to be working with Sleaford Islamic Centre which is offering an open day for everyone to learn more about the Islamic faith.

The open day will be a fantastic opportunity to visit the mosque, ask questions, take part in henna painting and enjoy some Islamic food.

The masjid on Station Road was converted from an old, derelict warehouse and is completely energy efficient.

Pop along on Saturday to find out more.

Don’t miss Mr & Mrs Pigeon at RiverLight Festival.

These are Circii’s Giant Pigeons and other Circus and Walkabout Street Performance.

Eternally curious, the pigeons investigate everything they come across by pecking and scratching. They also express their love for each other in true pigeon style with much strutting and feather ruffling.

Watch out though, the Pigeons have been known to leave a little ‘gift’ behind them!

Take part in a Trail or Guided Walk at RiverLight Festival and discover something new and unexpected in Sleaford.

There are 37 bridges that cross the River Slea and the ‘Mile of Bridges’ takes you on a trail to find them all. Pick up a trail guide from the Hub-Sleaford

Follow Sleaford Museum ‘Artefact Trail’ and learn all about Sleaford’s artefacts and spaces in past times. Pick up your guide from the Hub or Sleaford Museum.

Keep your eyes out on Saturday at 2pm for Rainbow Stars Colour Walk.

To find our more information visit https://hub-sleaford.org.uk/riverlight

There is something for everyone to enjoy at RiverLight 2022. All activities are free and drop in unless otherwise stated. For more info follow the festival on facebook

Here is the full list of events taking place on Sunday:

Magical River By Ruth Burrows, Hannah Price & local community

All day

Eastgate Green & Navigation Yard

Artwork

Luminous by Helena Doyle & local school children

All day

Hub (footbridges)

Artwork

Trout Streamers by Lois Pittman

All day

Millstream Square

Artwork

The Mile of Bridges by Harriott Brand & local community

All day

Bridges over the Slea

Artwork - Collect Maps from the Hub

Music & Memories

10am–4pm

Music & Pictures of Victorian Sleaford

Navigation House

Exhibition

Short Story Competition Winners Announced

11am

Sleaford Library

Presentation & Exhibition

Pop–up Market

11am–4pm

Millstream Square

£ - Event

Live Music with Chelsey Bamford

11am–4pm

Millstream Square

11am: SOLO SINGERS

11.30am: CHELSEY & TONY

12.15pm: TAKE NOTE CHOIR

1.15pm: THE HESTERS

2.00pm: OCTAVIA WAVES

3.00pm: NIKOLAY GRUNICHEV

Face Painting

11am–4pm

Bristol Arcade

£ - Activity

Live Music with Chelsey Bamford

11–4pm

Bristol Arcade

11am: THE HESTERS

11.45am: OCTAVIA WAVES 1pm: SOLO SINGERS

2.45pm: CHELSEY & TONY

3.15pm: TAKE NOTE CHOIR

Pop–up Market

11am–4pm

Bristol Arcade

£ - Event

Greetings from Sleaford by Sleaford Embroiderers

11am–4pm

Bristol Arcade

Exhibition

Sleaford Navigation Trust

12–5pm

Eastgate Green

Stall

The Dance we Made with Casson & Friends

12.30–2.30pm

Contribute a move or gesture to become part of a larger collective dance piece.

Roaming the town

Activity

Nature Elly by Barmpot Theatre

1pm & 2.30pm

The Source Riverside Church

Children’s Theatre

Henna Painting

1–3pm

Hub

Activity

Model Railway

1–3pm

The Source

Drop-in Workshop or Activity

Then & Now

1–4pm

Sleaford Museum

Film Projection

The Pigeons by Circii

12.45pm, 2pm & 4pm

Roaming the town

Street Theatre

Meadow Sprites by Curious Cargo

1pm, 2.30pm & 5.45pm

Roaming the town

Street Theatre

Sleaford Castle Knights by Rhubarb Theatre

1pm & 3pm

Roaming the town

Street Theatre

Headline

Luminosi Tree by Dan Fox

1–8pm

Eastgate Green

Artwork

Origami Boats Sleaford Climate Action Network

1–3pm

Eastgate Green

Workshop

Heritage Lincolnshire

1–4pm

Navigation House

Stall

Live Music with Shug Studios

1–11pm

Rewind Bar

1–3.30pm - STUDENT SHOWCASE

4pm - SOAPER

4.50pm - CADACRAIG

6pm - GUTS

8pm - FUTURE THEORY

9.15pm - GENERAL ADMISSION

Headline

OCTO by Dream Engine

Headline

1.30pm, 3pm & 4.30pm

Market Place

Event - Live Aerial Performance

Aerial Tasters with Circus Starlight

1.30pm, 2.30pm & 3.30pm

Eastgate Green

Activity

Rainbow Stars Colour Walk

2pm

Rainbow Stars

Activity

Sleaford Choral Activity

2pm - Sleaford Museum

2.45pm - Eastgate Green

3.15pm - Market Place

Live Music

The Time Machine by Rhubarb Theatre

2pm & 4pm

Bristol Arcade

Children’s Theatre

Open Afternoon – Henna Painting, Food & Mosque Visit

2–5pm

Sleaford Islamic Centre

Event & Activity

Dance in Nature Silent Disco with Dance Free

2pm & 4pm

Eastgate Green

Activity

Headline

The Dance we Made by Casson & Friends

2.45pm

Market Place

Event

Go Dance Performance

3pm

Navigation Yard

Event

Circus Starlite Show

4.30pm

Eastgate Green

Event

Hub Dance Performances

5pm

Navigation Yard

Event

Lanterns made by Hub Visitors

5-8pm

Eastgate Green

Artwork

Line of Light Projection by Jo Fairfax

5-8pm

Navigation House

Artwork

Headline

Undivided by William Lindley with Khrisma4

6.15pm & 7.15pm

Eastgate Green