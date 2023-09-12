Exhibition by village quilters and crafters for church’s heritage open weekend

In another event for Heritage Open Days week, Silk Willoughby Church opened to the public over the weekend for a display of crafts, quilts, embroidery and paintings produced by local groups.

Robbie Mann with a hand made purse she created as part of the display of art, crafts and quilts for St Denis' Church heritage open weekend at Silk Willoughby.

The display, from Friday to Sunday, was organised by Robbie Mann, who also produced some of the items on display.

She explained that she is part of the Mulberry Quilters who meet in the village and they, along with other local crafters, worked towards putting on the fantastic display of art and craftwork.

Among the exhibits was a tapestry to mark the King’s coronation, assembled from pieces made by the quilters group. It is normally on display in the village hall.

Robbie Mann with the coronation tapestry created by villagers at Silk Willoughby Church.

Built around 1350, St Denis’ Church retains many of its original features including a Norman ropework font, poppy head pews, Jacobean pulpit, Christopher Whall and Glen Carter stained windows.