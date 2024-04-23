Exhibition of 2D and 3D artwork in Boston spanning more than a decade of creativity

Boston-based artist Teigh-Anne Shave with some of the pieces on display at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, Boston.

The showcase – A Visual Exhibition of Stories – has been on display in the foyer of Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre throughout April. It closes on Saturday (April 27).

It features a range of 2D and 3D pieces created by Boston-based artist Teigh-Anne Shave between 2010 and 2024.

“When people ask me what kind of art I make, they often mean medium, I say I'm a storyteller and the medium I use depends on what I want to say, and the space that I have to say it.” Teigh-anne said. “With my exhibition running at the same time as BOS Musical Theatre Group’s production of Big Fish (which closed at the weekend), the musical, a show all about the stories of our lives, I was inspired to share this collection of narrative artwork and the stories of why they were created. Together in one space for the first time, each ‘section’ became ‘chapters’, periods of a timeline in a life that changed dramatically as my curiosity took me down different paths.”

Before moving to Boston in 2022, Teigh-Anne lived in Chelmsford, Essex, for 38 years. Over a period of 20 years there, she has been involved in a range of artistic projects.

Among the pieces on display is work created for The Window Gallery, in Chelmsford; a sculpture narrative series called Lone Journey made out of old t-shirts; and, from her time in Boston, a miniature version of the set she painted for the recent Blackfriars Theatre Academy production of Bonnie and Clyde.

Teigh-Anne said: “The stories are the narrative of the piece, the stories behind each piece, the overall story of change and recovery that can be seen as you move through the timeline, along with the much bigger more abstract story – the one where none of it really matters. It’ll be rubbish and in a skip one day, which I find freeing. It doesn’t matter, what matters is the enjoyment and fun of making it, with the prospect that it might make someone laugh, smile or feel in some way.”

