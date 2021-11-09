Families entertained at autumn arts days in villages near Sleaford

SKDC arts team visited the village halls in Tallington, Rippingale, Harlaxton and Ropsley. EMN-210911-123000001

As part of work to investigate new ways of delivering the arts, the team visited the village halls in Rippingale, Ropsley, Harlaxton and Tallington with a great turn out from the local community.

Families were kept busy crafting with recycled fabric, abstract art, ghostly storytelling, music, singing, shadow puppet making, large scale willow sculptures, and much more.

Local creatives included Kelly Barfoot, Claire Carrington, Sam Roddan, Darren Rawnsley, Anne Marie Kerr, Dawn Wesselby and Lorraine Appleton together with music from Harrowby Singers, The Chapel Hill Duo, Pennyless and Jay Stebb.

Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, said: “The autumn arts days were a fantastic chance for residents of some of the district’s smaller villages to meet artists and try their hand at creative pursuits.”

The team is planning more events in the district’s villages in 2022.

If you would like your village to be involved or are an artist who would like to deliver community workshops, email Jo Dobbs Arts Projects Officer on [email protected]