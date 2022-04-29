First month in business a huge success for new gallery

NTKO (Not That Kind Of) Gallery opened to the public on Saturday March 19.

Set out with a street level shop space offering unique, hand made gifts and jewellery, upcycled furniture, eco friendly décor and original artworks and an upstairs large, bright art space which is available to rent for solo shows and workshops, as well as hosting regular themed open calls for local artists to participate in.

Owners Dale Tyler-Lodge and Matt Lodge said they were pleasantly surprised to receive such positive feedback from the town.

Dale said: “We’ve been really surprised at the positive responses we’ve had, we thought with it being a small town people would be a bit funny but people have been coming in and saying lovely things about us.

"We’ve had some great support from local businesses too wanting to sponsor our events which is brilliant.”

The couple decided to open the gallery to give artists that haven’t been accepted at other galleries for being too out of the ordinary somewhere to display their art.Dale says: “We decided to open NTKO because, after working with several different galleries and finding all wanting in some way, we decided that something needed to be opened run by artists for artists.“Speaking to other artists, we've found that many have had the same issues. It takes too long to get paid, the commission is too high, the owners have no idea about promotion, social media or getting in the press.

"As artists we strongly feel that once you lose control of your freedom of expression, there is no point any more!”

Coming up in May, the gallery will be hosting an affordable art exhibition from May 7 to 14, where artists can showcase their art priced at £250 or under.

A ticketed, private viewing event will also take place on the evening of Friday 6 for aspiring collectors.

Artists are invited to submit works for future consideration to [email protected] or via instagram @ntkoartgallery