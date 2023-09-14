Lincoln Museum – formerly known as The Collection - is set to host the major Grayson Perry exhibition, ‘The Vanity of Small Differences’, more than 15 years after Perry's first exhibition at the venue.

Grayson Perry's 'Expulsion from Number 8 Eden Close, 2012'. Arts Council Collection, Southbank Centre, London © Grayson Perry. Gift of the artist and Victoria Miro Gallery with the support of Channel 4 Television, the Art Fund and Sfumato Foundation with additional support from AlixPartners.

Grayson Perry is a Turner Prize winning British artist and TV personality, best known for his bold and colourful art.

This latest exhibition sees his work return to the city after the successful exhibition, ‘The Charms of Lincolnshire’ in 2006.

Opening at Lincoln Museum on Saturday September 23, ‘The Vanity of Small Differences’ explores our fascination with taste and class through six large, colourful tapestries. They feature a mix of autobiographical references, and characters, places and objects that Perry encountered on his travels around England for the 2012 Channel 4 documentary series ‘All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry’.

Together, the tapestries tell the story of fictional character Tim Rakewell as he makes his way up through the British class system.

Each tapestry is made of wool, cotton and silk on a mechanical loom, before being coloured in by hand.

Jenny Gleadell, exhibitions and interpretation officer at Lincoln Museum, said: “It’s always a thrill to bring the work of an internationally renowned artist to the county, but there’s an added excitement to welcome Perry’s work to Lincoln Museum, after ‘The Charms of Lincolnshire’ had such a profound impact in helping us establish the early years of our museum.

“This time around, ‘The Vanity of Small Differences’ is a light-hearted, modern take a centuries-old art form. In these huge tapestries you’ll find depictions of texting, family dinner parties and nights out – which seem totally at odds with this traditional method.

“Almost like a massive comic strip, you can follow the life of Tim Rakewell across the six panels, with elements of humour, heartache, sentimentality and tragedy stitched into them.”

The exhibition is pay what you decide; your support is greatly appreciated and helps bring exciting exhibitions to life.

‘The Vanity of Small Differences’ is on loan from the Arts Council Collection, British Council and Southbank Centre and will be on display at Lincoln Museum until January 2024 on Danes Terrace in Lincoln.