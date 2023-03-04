Ideas and volunteers wanted for RiverLight festival in Sleaford

Lucy Lumb, Visual Arts Development Coordinator at The Hub in Sleaford said people can find all the details on the website; hub-sleaford.org.uk/riverlight
The festival will go ahead this year and next with support from NKDC and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She added: “Even if you've sent us an idea (for events) already, we'd like all ideas to be submitted using the proposal form, so it's fair to everyone and we can consider the breadth of proposals all together, in the same way at the same time. You can share this information with anyone you think will be interested, and the details will also go out on our social media very soon.”
Send in your ideas by Thursday, March 9.