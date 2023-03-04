Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ideas and volunteers wanted for RiverLight festival in Sleaford

With Sleaford’s RiverLight arts festival now confirmed to be repeated on Saturday, October 21, this year, organisers are calling for proposals from anyone who would like to work with locals on community events and activities.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
2 hours ago

Lucy Lumb, Visual Arts Development Coordinator at The Hub in Sleaford said people can find all the details on the website; hub-sleaford.org.uk/riverlight

The festival will go ahead this year and next with support from NKDC and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

She added: “Even if you've sent us an idea (for events) already, we'd like all ideas to be submitted using the proposal form, so it's fair to everyone and we can consider the breadth of proposals all together, in the same way at the same time. You can share this information with anyone you think will be interested, and the details will also go out on our social media very soon.”

Most Popular
A Slea Paddlers event linked to last year's RiverLight festival.
A Slea Paddlers event linked to last year's RiverLight festival.
A Slea Paddlers event linked to last year's RiverLight festival.

Send in your ideas by Thursday, March 9.

Ideas