Lincolnshire Wolds artworks unveiled

The National Landscapes Association has partnered with Activate Performing Arts to create ‘Nature Calling’ - six new landmark national art projects that engage different and new people to better understand, enjoy and explore their local natural landscapes in new ways

The artists and writers have been working deeply within local communities to increase knowledge and access to nature for more people, to improve wellbeing and inspire a sense of belonging to the countryside on their doorstep.

John Watkins, CEO of the National Landscapes Association said: “Landscapes only exist through the lens of people’s perception, that’s why everyone has a stake in these places, protected for the nation. Artists are able to make significant progress and change in the heart of a community, not just promoting access, but supporting people to find belonging, where civic society might take decades.”

The result is six significant and original artistic responses with a season of events, installations and launches presented between May and October 2025. It is supported by Arts Council England and DEFRA’s Protected Landscapes Partnership.

Mr Watkins said: “Nature is calling to us. We are aware that many people do not know what a protected landscape is, if they can access it, and how. People feel that landscapes are ‘not for us’, but we know that landscapes do not exist without people. Often, National Landscapes are close to town centres and cover vast areas, some of which is easily accessible, and yet many wouldn't know this.

"Artists can play a brilliant and ingenious role in communicating that nature and natural spaces are for everyone to play and explore. This large scale and deep reaching series of projects by artists and writers is a way for us to get into communities and encourage them into the landscape to challenge narratives of exclusivity. Through Nature Calling we are informing how landscapes can be accessed and can improve wellbeing through the artist's approach and the brilliant artworks they are making.”

One of the six landscapes and art projects is ‘Shelf Life’ inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds.

‘Shelf Life’ is a print-based sculptural installation and film by INSTAR artists Trish Evans and Nick Humphreys.

The project challenges and explores the possibility for a sustainable balance between modern day farming and protecting and enhancing nature. Using print, billboards and film, the artists open a conversation concerning pressures on natural habitats and farming within the Lincolnshire Wolds landscape.

‘Shelf Life’ is formed of three elements: a large-scale billboard artwork touring ten locations within the Wolds landscape; a film featuring the artwork billboard accompanied by the voices of farmers and landowners; and three smaller-scale touring billboards created in collaboration with Lincolnshire Young people. These billboards will tour a series of Lincolnshire festivals and events from June to September.

Their work is informed by observing where nature has retreated and how fields for farming have expanded, engaging with local farmers and landowners, discovering pressures on rural life, farm life and wildlife.

The three small-scale billboards have been developed through collaboration and conversation with young people at local secondary schools.

INSTAR said: “Shelf Life reimagines and transforms the traditional advertising purpose of a billboard as a place to promote and share. We wanted to highlight the fragility of the human relationship with the natural world, asking whether we are ‘selling out’ on nature or ‘buying into’ nature.”

The artists have engaged approximately 70 young people living in and close to the Wolds to create the print artwork inspired by themes of hope for nature and natural habitats. The creative engagement and conversations with local young people inspired the artist's work and the ‘Shelf Life’ project as a whole.

Schools participating were: Banovallum School in Horncastle, Louth Academy in Louth, John Splenduffe Technology College in Alford, and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle.

Writer and poet Ayesha Chouglay has written a four-poem short collection inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds. Sharing her notebook of observations, explorations, findings, and completed written works with INSTAR has allowed for ‘sparks of inspiration to naturally cultivate between both projects’.

Ayesha said: "I approached the writing through the lens of an unexplored family connection to Lincolnshire; my mother’s side of the family was based there as far back as we can trace. I find it fascinating how you can feel so connected to a place you’ve never been to. I spent a week in Louth, walking and facilitating workshops at Hubbard’s Hills, connecting to people who know the area well. This piece was also created through the lens of my body, in particular my deafness, something which I feel makes me a very visual person. A thread that ran through this project was access, enabling as many people as possible to access the Lincolnshire Wolds, whether in person or remotely.”

The three ‘Shelf Life’ billboards will be popping up at festivals from June to August, including June: Go Festival in Gainsborough, June 15: SO Festival on Mablethorpe sea front, June 18 and 19: The Lincolnshire Show. July 12: Wolds WordFest in Louth, July 19: A Perfect Day Festival at Cherry Garth Scout Camp, Grimsby, August 9: Horncastle Horse Fair, August 23: Louth Teen Market.

The ‘Shelf Life’ film will be available to watch online. To find out more about the events programme and Nature Calling and watch the film, visit naturecalling.org.uk/artist/shelf-life

For more information on the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape visit www.lincswolds.org.uk

Kate Wood and Bill Gee, of Activate Performing Arts, Executive Producers of Nature Calling, said: “After working with the National Landscape Association for the past 10 years, and creating the ‘Arts in the Landscape: Connecting People to Nature Arts Strategy’ with them, it is good to see our recommendations brought to life through ‘Nature Calling’. The exceptional quality of the writers, artists, rappers, composers, and partners involved across the programme is, and will continue to succeed in connecting many new, diverse people to nature and their local green spaces.”

A wider programme of arts activity is taking place in England to accompany Nature Calling from May to October.

For more information on Nature Calling, visit www.naturecalling.org.uk

1 . Shelf Life_INSTAR-photocredit Timm Cleasby.jpg Shelf Life being installed in the Lincolnshire Wolds. Photo: Tim Cleasby Photo: Tim Cleasby

2 . Shelf Life_INSTAR_Nature Calling_Lincolnshire Wolds.jpg INSTAR's visualisation of how Shelf Life would look. Photo: INSTAR

3 . Shelf Life_engagement_John Spendluffe Technical_photo credit INSTAR .jpeg Work with students at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford for Shelf Life. Photo: INSTAR Photo: INSTAR