‘Nature is our saviour’ – exhibition from Sleaford artist puts wildlife in the frame (IN PICTURES)

Ellie grew up in Sleaford and lived in the area until leaving, at 18, for Lincoln Art College and later Nottingham Trent University. In recent years, she has been working in London, but came back to Sleaford when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Of the exhibition, she said: ”Nature is our saviour. It can provide endless fascination and I really wanted to focus on a variety of species living in harmony with each other. My paintings demonstrate how all living things have their space in the world and we must all respect each other as much as possible in order to survive.”