New play finds out is there ‘Wife After Death’?

Wife After Death cast, from left: Rachel Armitage, Jacquline Dowse. and Gus Sparrow EMN-220323-151112001

Following the success of murder mystery Death by Design, St Peter’s Hill Players are back with a hilarious new comedy play - Wife After Death - coming to the Guildhall Arts Centre in May.

Comedian and national treasure Dave Thursby has died, and on the day of his funeral, friends and colleagues gather beside his coffin to pay their respects.

There’s Laura, Dave’s glamorous, “grieving” widow; Harvey, his long-standing writing partner with his long-suffering wife Vi; Kevin, Dave’s agent and his wife Jane.

Wife After Death cast, from left: Rachel Armitage, Gus Sparrow, Karen Willoughby and Jacquline Dowse. EMN-220323-151053001

Then an unfamiliar woman in flamboyant mourning clothing arrives and reveals herself to be Dave’s first wife from before he was famous, and before long, many other secrets all come tumbling out which leaves the guests all asking if any of them knew Dave at all…

With a cast of new faces as well as long-standing members, Wife After Death promises a combination of laugh-out-loud jokes and sly gags, with comedy to suit everyone and promises to be a great night out.

Wife After Death is co-directed by husband and wife Gary and Dawn Cadwallader.

Dawn said: “This is the second play I’ve directed and I can say it’s a joy to do.

“I would like to say thank you to the cast and backstage crew, now sit back and enjoy!“

Wife After Death will be performed at the Guildhall on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 May at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday May 7 at 2.30pm.