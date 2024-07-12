Paperwork in a new exhibition at The Hub in Sleaford

Beauty by Su Blackwell, from the upcoming exhibition.

Saturday sees the opening of a new exhibition in the main gallery at The Hub in Sleaford bringing together works by a group of craftspeople who use paper as a key part of their process.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the artists have developed their practice through specialist training and education supported by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.

The exhibition, which runs from July 20 until November 17, will showcase the versatility of paper as a material, and explore the breadth of its creative and practical potential. The show will consider our continuing relationship with this medium in the age of digital technology, and its enduring usefulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show includes a new Sonobe Origami installation which has been co-curated by local young people, working together with the Hub and QEST scholar Kate Colin. The project has been funded by QEST, a charity that transforms the careers of talented and aspiring makers by funding their training and education, strengthening the future of the UK’s craft sector.

A free exhibition preview event is being held on Friday evening, 6-8pm, everyone welcome. There will be a free, hour-long talk on Saturday at 11am with the curator and one of the artists.

You can also book to join an Arabic Nastaliq calligraphy workshop, a course in miniature hard cover bookbinding, a cut and fold workshop and a paper sculpture workshop. Book on 01529 308710 or at hub–sleaford.org.uk/events