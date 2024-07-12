Paperwork in a new exhibition at The Hub in Sleaford
All the artists have developed their practice through specialist training and education supported by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.
The exhibition, which runs from July 20 until November 17, will showcase the versatility of paper as a material, and explore the breadth of its creative and practical potential. The show will consider our continuing relationship with this medium in the age of digital technology, and its enduring usefulness.
The show includes a new Sonobe Origami installation which has been co-curated by local young people, working together with the Hub and QEST scholar Kate Colin. The project has been funded by QEST, a charity that transforms the careers of talented and aspiring makers by funding their training and education, strengthening the future of the UK’s craft sector.
A free exhibition preview event is being held on Friday evening, 6-8pm, everyone welcome. There will be a free, hour-long talk on Saturday at 11am with the curator and one of the artists.
You can also book to join an Arabic Nastaliq calligraphy workshop, a course in miniature hard cover bookbinding, a cut and fold workshop and a paper sculpture workshop. Book on 01529 308710 or at hub–sleaford.org.uk/events