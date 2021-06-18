Photographic exhibition on display at Louth gallery

Steve Jackson - Kelpies EMN-210618-170330001

The exhibition showcases the diverse approaches of each artist and the eclectic mix of subject matter that stimulates their creativity.

Steve Thornton’s ‘Fish Town’ documents aspects of Grimsby’s fishing industry from the 1990s through to 2020, showing us a very personal and evocative narrative.

Tina Waller’s exploration of form and structure in the natural world creates a body of work that is both abstract and familiar at the same time.

Meanwhile, Linda and Steve Jackson are inspired by the world they see around them and search for images that uplift and tantalise. This show will ignite the imagination and provoke discussion.

Hammond House Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

Steve Thornton will be in the gallery tomorrow (Saturday June 19), and the exhibition will run until next Saturday (June 26).

