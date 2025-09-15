Popular art and ceramics exhibition at Oxcombe 'goes from strength to strength'

One of the most popular events of the cultural calendar in the Louth and Horncastle area takes place this weekend.

More than 50 exhibitors have been lined up for this year’s annual art and ceramics exhibition at the beautiful Oxcombe Pottery countryside venue, situated between Belchford and Cadwell Park.

This year, the exhibition has been extended to three days, between Friday, September 19 and Sunday September 21 (10 am to 3.30 pm each day), with more people participating than ever before. Admission is just £2 for adults and free for under-18s., with tickets valid for return visits over all three days.

The event transforms Oxcombe’s four converted barns from busy pottery studios into inspirational gallery spaces. Additionally, the Makers Gallery, All Saints Church and Oxcombe’s original coach house will host exhibitors for this year’s fast-expanding renewal.

A display of vessels by Nicolla Gibson, one of the exhibitors at the event.

Hundreds of visitors are anticipated over the lively weekend, which also includes hands-on family activities and delicious food and drink by local businesses Crepe Lucette (Friday) and Holly’s Garden Kitchen (Saturday and Sunday). The Horsebox Bar will be serving craft beer, bottled beers, wine and non-alcoholic options too.

Oxcombe owner and founder Susanna Gorst said: “I am thrilled that so many skilled creative people want to present their work at our flagship annual event.

"This is our fourth year, and we are going from strength to strength. There is so much creativity in Lincolnshire. Our exhibition gives people the opportunity to see great work and purchase beautiful artwork to keep or give as unique gifts to others.

“Visitors love to wander the site, exploring Oxcombe’s mature historic setting in the Lincolnshire Wolds, complete with peacocks, chickens and ducks.

A horse portrait by Elizabeth Sherratt, one of the exhibitors at this weekend's Oxcombe event.

“Many regular pottery and art attendees have turned their hobby into successful small businesses, so the annual exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate the high standards of creativity achieved at Oxcombe, alongside external professional artists and makers who also apply to take part.”

Visitors to this year’s exhibition will discover hand-made ceramics ranging from sculpture to tableware, with pottery contributors including Kate Boulton, Jess Morris, Nicolla Gibson, Kirton Clay Community, Julie Holmes, Ian Fisher, Alison Walker, Cordelia McCartney, Tina Begley, Sally Moss, Sandi Alison Annette, Michael Coupland, Julie Steele, Patricia Barford, Liz Pinchbeck, Katie Gordon, Lucille Middleton, Liz Coxe, Sarah Taylor, Alan Hill, Ruth Stanley, Nicki Jarvis, Jules Finley, Susanna Gorst herself, Jane Amey, Andy Weekes, Cara Eves, Paula Eves and Kay Bell.

Fine art, printmaking, glass, wood and willow, textiles and mixed media artists will include Laura Andrew, Jo Maltby, Alan Weston, Dave Weston, Su France, Joanna Pass, Helen Clarke, Polly Roylance, Debra Baker, Penny Briggs, Helen Gamble, Alexander James Cassidy, Rachel Roe, Jay Morris, Alison Kemp, Eve Marshall, Cheryl Hilliam, David Ashton-Hill, Elizabeth Sherratt, Sophie Dickinson, Robert Lackerstein and Alison Walling.

For access information, and any further details about Oxcombe and this event, please go to www.oxcombe.co.uk or call 01507 534238.