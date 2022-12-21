Iconic images of the most recognisable music artists in history adorning a Horncastle pub’s walls, including John Lennon and David Bowie, have been given a new reimagining by a local artist.

Artist Alfred Natcho (left) with Ross Ellis of Old Nick's Tavern.

Old Nick’s Tavern has showcased iconic artists on its walls for many years, but when its posters needed a bit of a revamp, Horncastle-based artist known as Alfred Natcho offered to do the honours.

The 18th century pub, run by husband and wife Ross and Sally Ellis, has 17 posters of music legends throughout the building, including recognisable famous posters of John Lennon, Elvis, The Beatles, Debbie Harry, Jim Morrison and Bob Dylan, but Ross said they were the usual posters you can buy from many places online.

So when Alfred Natcho offered to rework their Jim Morrison poster with his own unique reimagining of the image, they took him up on his offer.

Alfred Natcho's reimagining of David Bowie.

The painting took Alfred around three hours to do, and he said the finished article is his favourite of the 17 works of art.

"He offered to just keep going after he’d done the Jim Morrison one, and he carried on and did all 17 in the end,” Ross said, “We’re really pleased with what Andy has done for us – and they’re so unique as he has given them his own unique spin.

"Some of the posters before were in black and white, it’s given the whole place a lift and there’s new life on the walls”

Alfred said that some of the paintings of the artists have been reworked to give the musicians a more contemporary look:

Debbie Harry and Alice Cooper, reimagined by Alfred Natcho.

"The Bob Dylan one, for example, is well known but I’ve made him look more like he does now.”

You can find Alfred Natcho on his Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086921106962 or email [email protected]

Jim Morrison reimagined by Alfred Natcho.

