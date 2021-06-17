It is the first time the quilt has been on display, and it will remain in place inside the church until Monday, June 21.
Some of the quilters will be on site to provide background information about the project, and a booklet with the stories behind the quilt blocks will be available for sale to raise funds for the domestic abuse charity, EDAN Lincs.
St James’ Church is open between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday, except between 11am-1pm on Tuesdays. The coffee shop will also be open for refreshments.