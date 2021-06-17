The rainbow quilt is currently on display at St James’ Church, Louth, until June 21.

It is the first time the quilt has been on display, and it will remain in place inside the church until Monday, June 21.

Some of the quilters will be on site to provide background information about the project, and a booklet with the stories behind the quilt blocks will be available for sale to raise funds for the domestic abuse charity, EDAN Lincs.