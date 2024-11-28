See YOUR art on display at the Usher Gallery in Lincoln

The Usher Gallery, Lincoln. Photo: Google Streetview

Local artists are being encouraged to enter work ahead of a new open exhibition.

The Usher Gallery Trust is calling all Lincolnshire-based artists to submit their work for ‘Art of the Now’, an open exhibition launching in July 2025 at the Usher Gallery.

Age and experience are no barrier to entry as the open exhibition looks to celebrate the wide variety of Lincolnshire’s art scene.

Laura Garner, exhibitions and interpretations assistant at the Usher Gallery, said: “We’re really excited to open up the Usher to showcase some of the best work from our amazing local artists.

“Our judging panel will be on the look out for originality, creativity, quality and skill, and on top of the fantastic opportunity to display your art in the Usher, there’ll be five cash prizes up for grabs too!

“We’re always blown away by how talented the county’s artists are, and we can’t wait to see all your fantastic submissions.”

The judging panel will consider all work from Lincolnshire-based artists that has been completed in the last three years in any of the following mediums: painting, video, photography, textiles, and sculpture.

Submissions are open until April 7, and it is free to enter work.

Full entry guidelines and terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.lincolnmuseum.com/exhibitions-and-events/view/usher-gallery-trust-open-exhibition-art-of-the-now