Sleaford artist’s new exhibition glimpses movement in the natural world

Ellie Benton at her previous exhjbition in the Carre Gallery last year. EMN-211020-141621001

Ellie Benton, who moved back to her childhood home last year in March after spending three years in London, is releasing her upcoming exhibition of work, called ‘Flock’ at the gallery from October 25 to November 6.

Ellie, who is also a graphic designer, is a predominantly a wildlife artist who is most known for her colourful depictions of animals.

More recently she has begun to dive into a little more complexity in her work and explore themes of harmony and chaos.

Sleaford artist Ellie Benton. EMN-211020-141611001

With her latest exhibition ‘Flock’ we glimpse a collection inspired by movement and the natural world, bursting with exuberance. Her flamboyant pieces mark a time of new beginnings and opportunities, as well as a time for reflection.

A parrot in flight. Artist Ellie Benton has been exploring movement in the natural world. EMN-211020-141632001