A young Sleaford woman is looking forward to holding an exhibition of her ‘light painting’ photography at the Carre Gallery in the town.

The Carre Gallery, Sleaford.

Jenny Gutteridge’s upcoming exhibition is titled "Illuminate," showcasing her passion for light painting photography in the Bainton Room at the Carre Gallery in Carre Street, Sleaford.

She said: “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to share my passion with you all.”

Her work will be on view from Monday, July 3 until Saturday, July 8: 10am-4pm.

“Feel free to invite your friends, colleagues, or anyone who would be interested. The more, the merrier!” says Jenny.