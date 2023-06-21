Jenny Gutteridge’s upcoming exhibition is titled "Illuminate," showcasing her passion for light painting photography in the Bainton Room at the Carre Gallery in Carre Street, Sleaford.
She said: “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to share my passion with you all.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Her work will be on view from Monday, July 3 until Saturday, July 8: 10am-4pm.
“Feel free to invite your friends, colleagues, or anyone who would be interested. The more, the merrier!” says Jenny.
“Once the exhibition has finished, I will continue to sell my products online, as a business. If you are interested in buying a photograph for yourself or a friend, please find my pages at: Facebook: Illuminate_23 ; Instagram: Illuminate._23 .”