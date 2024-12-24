WATCH: Disability activist art can be fun and accessible!

The new exhibition in the main gallery of The Hub, Sleaford, celebrates the career of acclaimed digital artist, Jason Wilsher-Mills called Looking Back, Looking Forward.

It includes sculptures, paintings, digital art and giant inflatables and a new piece of wallpaper especially for the Hub inspired by Sleaford.

Opening at the same time were two new stairwell showcases from local groups MosArt and Printers Inc.

At the preview event Jason told us: “One of the pieces has just been to the Venice Biennale exhibition and it has now come to Sleaford which is absolutely fantastic. I’m a proud Yorkshireman but have lived in Sleaford for over 20 years and this is my first big exhibition on my doorstep.

"It has the theme of disability activism but not in a shouting, angry way, as the work is colourful, it makes you smile or laugh, but then conversations can be had.

"It is about fun, it’s accessible and it will make you think,” he said.

"The most important thing is that people come and enjoy the artwork while learning a little bit about what it is to be a disabled person.”

It also features his work with other communities including Japanese disabled artists in Tokyo and artists with learning disabilities in Corby and sculptures representing those relationships.

