Write poetry on Hubbard’s Hills

Hubbard's Hills.

Join writer Ayesha Chouglay for a free online workshop exploring how to use drawing exercises to get into the flow for writing poetry.

This Exploring Rural Spaces workshop will have live captioning to make it accessible to a broader audience, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, speak different languages or process written information more easily.

Ayesha’s first workshop explores the landscape at Hubbard’s Hills, near Louth, in the Lincolnshire Wolds. This online workshop explores how to write about rural spaces from the comfort of your home, bringing the outside in, using objects, memories, multiple senses and visualisation.

You will learn about how to write about rural spaces that you feel a connection to, while learning about the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Ayesha Chouglay.

This workshop is a relaxed space, with no pressure to join in, you can just listen if you prefer. It will take place on Friday December 13, 6.30-7.30pm, on Zoom.

There will also be a short poetry reading, including a new poem from the Nature Calling project which is promoting this workshop.

Nature Calling is an innovative new programme inviting artists of all disciplines and writers to have contemporary conversations about our landscapes.

Book your free place at https://www.sofestival.org/exploring-rural-spaces-nature-calling-poetry-and-drawing-free-online-workshop-with-live-captioning/